Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Infra Development for Children Park For Hq 7 Sector Ar At Tuensang-2024_ARMHA_822831_1

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Infra Development for Children Park For Hq 7 Sector Ar At Tuensang

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_822831_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Infra Development for Children Park For Hq 7 Sector Ar At Tuensang

Description: infra development for children park for hq 7 sector ar at tuensang 798612 : hq 7 sect ar

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 64.50 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 24-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 17-09-2024

Opening Date: 18-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tuensang, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO 1 WKS HQ 7 Sect AR

Contact Address: HQ 7 SECT AR

