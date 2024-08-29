Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Infra Development for Children Park For Hq 7 Sector Ar At Tuensang-2024_ARMHA_822831_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Infra Development for Children Park For Hq 7 Sector Ar At Tuensang
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_822831_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Infra Development for Children Park For Hq 7 Sector Ar At Tuensang
Description: infra development for children park for hq 7 sector ar at tuensang 798612 : hq 7 sect ar
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 64.50 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-09-2024
Opening Date: 18-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tuensang, Nagaland, India
Contact Person (Optional): SO 1 WKS HQ 7 Sect AR
Contact Address: HQ 7 SECT AR