Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provision of 01 no Pfts 15x8m for Riflewomens Barracks - 2024_ARMHA_818347_1

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for provision of 01 no pfts 15x8m for riflewomens barracks,01 no toilet block, 01 no sewage disposal and allied works at battalion hq serchip of 42 assam rifles mizoram

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_818347_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifle

Brief: provision of 01 no pfts 15x8m for riflewomens barracks,01 no toilet block, 01 no sewage disposal and allied works at battalion hq serchip of 42 assam rifles mizoram

Description: provision of 01 no pfts 15x8m for riflewomens barracks,01 no toilet block, 01 no sewage disposal and allied works at battalion hq serchip of 42 assam rifles mizoram 796181 : serchip mizoram

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 65.51 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.32 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-08-2024

Opening Date: 17-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DIG 23 Sect AR

Contact Address: DIG 23 Sect AR Khatla Aizwal Mizoram

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.