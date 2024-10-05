Tenders

Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provision Of 02 Nos Singlement Barrack Including Development Works - 2024_ARMHA_828909_1

Assam Rifles is Inviting Tender for Provision Of 02 Nos Singlement Barrack Including Development Works.
Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provision Of 02 Nos Singlement Barrack Including Development Works - 2024_ARMHA_828909_1
Published on

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
Provision Of 02 Nos Singlement Barrack Including Development Works and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Provision Of 02 Nos Singlement Barrack Including Development Works and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Provision Of 02 Nos Singlement Barrack Including Development Works.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_828909_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: provision of 02 nos singlement barrack including development works for company operating base lazu at assam rifles battalion khonsa (arunachal pradesh)

Description: provision of 02 nos singlement barrack including development works for company operating base lazu at assam rifles battalion khonsa (arunachal pradesh) 785005 : jorhat(assam)open tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 54.37 Lacs    

EMD: INR 1.09 Lacs    

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-10-2024

Opening Date: 25-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1(Works)

Contact Address: SO1(Works), HQ 25 Sector AR, Jorhat(Assam)

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
Assam Rifles
Tender

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com