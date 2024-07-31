Assam Rifles Invites Tender for provision of guard room along with gate and allied works at Shillong garrison - 2024_ARMHA_818729_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for
provision of guard room along with gate and allied works at Shillong garrison.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_818729_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: provision of guard room alongwith gate and allied works at shillong garrison and provision of hall and allied works at sentinels officers mess, laitkor
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 5.55 CR.
EMD: INR 11.10 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 10-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 10-08-2024
Opening Date: 12-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Works)
Contact Address: HQ DGAR, Engr Branch, Laitkor, Shillong-793010