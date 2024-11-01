Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provision of Protective Works Rcc Wall Drainage Work at Bn Hq Somsai - 2024_ARMHA_833061_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for

Provision of Protective Works Rcc Wall Drainage Work Gabion Wall and Hard Standing for Magazine Building at Bn Hq Somsai and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Provision of Protective Works Rcc Wall Drainage Work Gabion Wall and Hard Standing for Magazine Building at Bn Hq Somsai and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Water Cooler Pumps and Misc Items of 40 ar at Shangshak

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_833061_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Provision of Protective Works Rcc Wall Drainage Work Gabion Wall and Hard Standing for Magazine Building at Bn Hq Somsai

Description: viii. 11014/8804/hq 10 sect ar/engr-2024 795142 : somsai

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 3.11 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 11-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 11-11-2024

Opening Date: 12-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Ukhrul, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO-1 (Wks), HQ DGAR

Contact Address: HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.