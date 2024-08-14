Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provision of Roof Cover and Tiling to Sedimentation Tank at Dimapur-2024_ARMHA_820910_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Provision of roof cover and tiling to sedimentation tank capacity 6.50 lakh liter of no. 1 mgar (n) at dimapur.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_820910_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Provision of roof cover and tiling to sedimentation tank capacity 6.50 lakh liter of no. 1 mgar (n) at dimapur

Description: i.15032/nit/engr/rb/6 sect/2024-25/117 797112 : kashirambasti, dimapur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 26.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 02-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024

Opening Date: 03-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Works)

Contact Address: 6Sector AR Kashirambasti

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.