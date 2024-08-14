Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provision of Roof Cover and Tiling to Sedimentation Tank at Dimapur-2024_ARMHA_820910_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Provision of roof cover and tiling to sedimentation tank capacity 6.50 lakh liter of no. 1 mgar (n) at dimapur.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_820910_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Description: i.15032/nit/engr/rb/6 sect/2024-25/117 797112 : kashirambasti, dimapur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 26.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 02-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024
Opening Date: 03-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Works)
Contact Address: 6Sector AR Kashirambasti