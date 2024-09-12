Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provn of 11 Kv Power Supply at Cob Aigejang - 2024_ARMHA_825388_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for
provn of 11 kv power supply along with 63 kva sub station and allied services at cob aigejang amd rana top of 15 ar bn manipur.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_825388_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Description: 28006/engr/es/2024-25/02 795103 : cob aigejang and rana top
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 49.05 Lacs
EMD: INR 98.10 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 10-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-09-2024
Opening Date: 20-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 Wks HQ 28 Sector Assam Rifles
Contact Address: SO1 Wks HQ 28 Sector Assam Rifles Kakching Manipur