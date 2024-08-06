Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System - 2024_ARMHA_818199_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System at Bn Hq Chassad of 8 Assam Rifles and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System at Bn Hq Chassad of 8 Assam Rifles.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_818199_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifle

Brief: Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System at Bn Hq Chassad of 8 Assam Rifles

Description: provn of rcc retaining wall alongwith drainage system at bn hq chassad of 8 assam rifles 795145 : chassad, manipur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS per tender document

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 66.13 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.32 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-08-2024

Opening Date: 23-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1(Wks), HQ 10 Sect AR

Contact Address: HQ 10 Sect AR. PIN 934830 C/o 99 APO

