Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System - 2024_ARMHA_818199_1

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System at Bn Hq Chassad of 8 Assam Rifles.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_818199_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifle
Brief: Provn of Rcc Retaining Wall alongwith Drainage System at Bn Hq Chassad of 8 Assam Rifles
Description: provn of rcc retaining wall alongwith drainage system at bn hq chassad of 8 assam rifles 795145 : chassad, manipur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS per tender document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 66.13 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.32 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-08-2024
Opening Date: 23-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): SO1(Wks), HQ 10 Sect AR
Contact Address: HQ 10 Sect AR. PIN 934830 C/o 99 APO