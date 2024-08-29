Assam Rifles invites Tender for Renovation of Information Warfare Cell for Hq igar at Mantripukhri- 2024_ARMHA_823005_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_823005_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Renovation of information warfare cell (iwc) for hq igar(s) at mantripukhri
Description: renovation of information warfare cell (iwc) for hq igar(s) at mantripukhri 795002 : hq igar(s), mantripukhri imphal (manipur)
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 4.55 Lacs
EMD: INR 9.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 10-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 10-09-2024
Opening Date: 11-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): IGAR(South)
Contact Address: HQ IGAR(S), Mantripukhri Imphal (Manipur)