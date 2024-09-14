Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Repair of Potholes near Mt of Hq 23 Sect Ar - 2024_ARMHA_825793_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Repair of Potholes near Mt of Hq 23 Sect Ar.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_825793_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Repair of Potholes near Mt of Hq 23 Sect Ar
Description: repair of potholes near mt of hq 23 sect ar 796001 : khatla aizwal
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 4.92 Lacs
EMD: INR 10.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024
Opening Date: 21-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India
Contact Person (Optional): DIG 23 Sect AR
Contact Address: DIG 23 Sect AR Aizwal Mizoram 796001