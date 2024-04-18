Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Repair Replacement Of Joinary And Painting Work To Various Accn At Kamzawl - 2024_ARMHA_804013_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Repair Replacement Of Joinary And Painting Work To Various Accn At Kamzawl and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Repair Replacement Of Joinary And Painting Work To Various Accn At Kamzawl.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_804013_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Repair Replacement Of Joinary And Painting Work To Various Accn At Kamzawl Alongwith Repair And Maint Of Existing Path Near Ops Room At Kamzawl And Repair And Maint Of Existing Path Near Helipad At Kamzawl

Description: repair replacement of joinary and painting work to various accn at kamzawl alongwith repair and maint of existing path near ops room at kamzawl and repair and maint of existing path near helipad at kamzawl 796691 : kamzwalopen tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.45 Lacs

EMD: INR 7.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-04-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-04-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-04-2024

Opening Date: 25-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DIG 23 Sect AR

Contact Address: DIG 23 Sect AR Khatla Aizwal 796001