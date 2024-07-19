Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Repairmaint To Bldg Noar153 Typev Qtr And Repairmaint To Sm Bk Bldg - 2024_ARMHA_815990_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Repairmaint To Bldg Noar153 Typev Qtr And Repairmaint To Sm Bk Bldg and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Repairmaint To Bldg Noar153 Typev Qtr And Repairmaint To Sm Bk Bldg.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_815990_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Description: repairmaint to bldg noar153 typev qtr and repairmaint to sm bk bldg no.ar154 for assam rifles bn hq at maram 795007 : jwalamukhi, manipur open tender

assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 6.71 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 01-08-2024

Opening Date: 02-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 Wks,HQ 22 Sector AR

Contact Address: SO1 Wks,HQ 22 Sector AR,Lairouching,PIN-795007