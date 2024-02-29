Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Special Repair of Existing Roads and Helipad for Ar Bn Hq at Veng and Aina - 2024_ARMHA_797435_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Special Repair of Existing Roads and Helipad for Ar Bn Hq at Veng and Aina and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Special Repair of Existing Roads and Helipad for Ar Bn Hq at Veng and Aina.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_797435_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Spl Repair Of Existing Roads And Helipad For Ar Bn Hq At Veng And Aina

Description: spl repair roads and helipad for ar bn hq at veng and aina 795128 : churachandpur open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Spl repair of existing roads and helipad for AR Bn HQ at Veng and Aina

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 99.07 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-03-2024

Opening Date: 13-03-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Churachandpur, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO 1 Woks HQ 27 Sector Assam Rifles

Contact Address: HQ 27 Sector Assam Rifles