Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Special Repair of Existing Roads and Helipad for Ar Bn Hq at Veng and Aina - 2024_ARMHA_797435_1

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Special Repair of Existing Roads and Helipad for Ar Bn Hq at Veng and Aina.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_797435_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Spl Repair Of Existing Roads And Helipad For Ar Bn Hq At Veng And Aina
Description: spl repair roads and helipad for ar bn hq at veng and aina 795128 : churachandpur open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Spl repair of existing roads and helipad for AR Bn HQ at Veng and Aina
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 99.07 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-03-2024
Opening Date: 13-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Churachandpur, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO 1 Woks HQ 27 Sector Assam Rifles
Contact Address: HQ 27 Sector Assam Rifles