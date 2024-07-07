Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Special Repair Of Otm Bldgs And Allied Infra At Demsiniong - 2024_ARMHA_814650_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Special Repair Of Otm Bldgs And Allied Infra At Demsiniong and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Special Repair Of Otm Bldgs And Allied Infra At Demsiniong.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_814650_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Special Repair Of Otm Bldgs And Allied Infra At Demsiniong

Description: special repair of otm bldgs and allied infra at demsiniong 793010 : demsiniongopen tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.71 CR.

EMD: INR 3.41 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 23-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Commandat ARC and MC

Contact Address: Assam Rifles Constr and Maint Coy