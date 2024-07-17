Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Supply Of Stationary - Transparent Tape , Fevicol Tube , Paper Cutter Blade , Photo Paper , Silicon Ribbon - GEM/2024/B/5159677

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Supply Of Stationary - Transparent Tape , Fevicol Tube , Paper Cutter Blade , Photo Paper , Silicon Ribbon and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Supply Of Stationary - Transparent Tape , Fevicol Tube , Paper Cutter Blade , Photo Paper , Silicon Ribbon.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5159677
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Supply Of Stationary - Transparent Tape , Fevicol Tube , Paper Cutter Blade , Photo Paper , Silicon Ribbon , Drawing Sheet , Spiral Sheet , Spiralring Round , Spiral Wire , Ivory Sheet , Lamination Sheet ,Browntape , Brown Paper , Tracing Roll , Handmade Paper , Dendrite Tube , Sketch Pen , Laser Pointer , Talc Sheet ,Tape Dispenser , Spiral Binding Machine Fs Size , Colourtape , Punching Machine , Ohp Permanent Marker , Ohpsoluble Marker , White Board Marker , Pull Flower Plastic ,Cd Writer Pen , Lamination Machine | Quantity | 825 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Quantity 825
Description: stationary - dendrite tube , sketch pen , laser pointer , talc sheet ,tape dispenser , spiral binding machine fs size , colourtape , punching machine , ohp permanent marker , ohpsoluble marker , white board marker , pull flower plastic ,cd writer pen , lamination machine
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 5.00 Lacs
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 05-08-2024
Opening Date: 05-08-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Home Affairs Central Armed Police Forces