Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles- 2024_ARMHA_810002_1

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_810002_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles
Description: iv.11012/mw/tc/39 ar/2024-25/02 788026 : adm block hq igar east, srikona
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 8.73 Lacs
EMD: INR 17.50 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-06-2024
Opening Date: 26-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): COL ADM HQ IGAR EAST
Contact Address: ADM BLOCK HQ IGAR EAST, SRIKONA