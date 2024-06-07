Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles- 2024_ARMHA_810002_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_810002_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Term And Contract For Periodical Services Of Residential/ Non Residential Buildings Of 39 Assam Rifles

Description: iv.11012/mw/tc/39 ar/2024-25/02 788026 : adm block hq igar east, srikona

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 8.73 Lacs

EMD: INR 17.50 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 25-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 25-06-2024

Opening Date: 26-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): COL ADM HQ IGAR EAST

Contact Address: ADM BLOCK HQ IGAR EAST, SRIKONA

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

