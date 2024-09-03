Assam Rifles invites tender for term contract for b/r repair/ maint of floor, joineries and periodical services - 2024_ARMHA_823840_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for term contract for b/r repair/ maint of floor, joineries and periodical services.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_823840_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: term contract for b/r repair/ maint of floor, joineries and periodical services in 5 x guest rooms (bldg no pfs /39 to 43) at pallel

Description: term contract for b/r repair/ maint of floor, joineries and periodical services in 5 x guest rooms (bldg no pfs /39 to 43) at pallel 795135 : pallel open tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.99 Lacs

EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-09-2024

Opening Date: 10-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Thoubal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Wks), HQ 26 Sect AR

Contact Address: HQ 26 Sector Assam Rifles