Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term Contract for Comprehensive Maint of Br and Em Works - 2024_ARMHA_830828_1

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Term Contract for Comprehensive Maint of Br and Em Works.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_830828_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: term contract for comprehensive maint of br and em works at def coy of hq igar(n) at kohima

Description: viii.11001/engr/mw/2024-25/10 797001 : hq igar(n), kohima open tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender docus

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-10-2024

Opening Date: 23-10-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 Wks, HQ IGAR(N)

Contact Address: HQ IGAR NORTH, KOHIMA PIN 797001