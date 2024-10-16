Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term Contract for Comprehensive Maint of Br and Em Works - 2024_ARMHA_830828_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Term Contract for Comprehensive Maint of Br and Em Works.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_830828_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: term contract for comprehensive maint of br and em works at def coy of hq igar(n) at kohima
Description: viii.11001/engr/mw/2024-25/10 797001 : hq igar(n), kohima open tender assam rifles - mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender docus
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 15-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-10-2024
Opening Date: 23-10-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 Wks, HQ IGAR(N)
Contact Address: HQ IGAR NORTH, KOHIMA PIN 797001