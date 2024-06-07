Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term Contract For Periodical Services Of Office Bldg Of Hq Igar East At Srikona- 2024_ARMHA_809934_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Term Contract For Periodical Services Of Office Bldg Of Hq Igar East At Srikona and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
Tender for Term Contract For Periodical Services Of Office Bldg Of Hq Igar East At Srikona
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_809934_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Term Contract For Periodical Services Of Office Bldg Of Hq Igar East At Srikona
Description: iv.11012/mw/ca12/2024 25/engr 788026 : adm block hq igar east, srikona
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 04-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 24-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 24-06-2024
Opening Date: 25-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): COL ADM HQ IGAR EAST
Contact Address: ADM BLOCK HQ IGAR EAST, SRIKONA