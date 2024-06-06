Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term Contract for Repairing of Existing Resdl Bldgs At Bn Hq 32 - 2024_ARMHA_809705_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Term Contract for Repairing of Existing Resdl Bldgs At Bn Hq 32 and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Term Contract for Repairing of Existing Resdl Bldgs At Bn Hq 32.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_809705_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Term Contract For Repairing Of Existing Resdl Bldgs At Bn Hq 32 Assam Rifles, Haflong(Assam)

Description: term contract for repairing of existing resdl bldgs at bn hq 32 assam rifles, haflong(assam) 788819 : bn hq 32 assam rifles at haflongopen tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 20.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-06-2024

Opening Date: 15-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1(Wks)

Contact Address: HQ 21 Sector AR at Agartala