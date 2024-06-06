Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Term Contract Work For Repair/Maint Of Offrs Md Accn Of Hq Igar (S) At Mantripukhri - 2024_ARMHA_809697_1
Assam Rifles
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
About Tender
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Term Contract Work For Repair/Maint Of Offrs Md Accn Of Hq Igar (S) At Mantripukhri.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_809697_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Term Contract Work For Repair/Maint Of Offrs Md Accn Of Hq Igar (S) At Mantripukhri
Description: term contract work for repair/maint of offrs md accn of hq igar (s) at mantripukhri 795002 : hq igar (s) mantripukhri (imphal)open tender assam rifles - mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 7.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 14.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 500.00
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-06-2024
Opening Date: 18-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): IGAR (SOUTH)
Contact Address: HQ IGAR (S) Mantripukhri, Imphal Manipur-795002