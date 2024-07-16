BBCI Invites Tender for Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block - BBCI-TMC/ENG/e-NIT/Toilet Up-gradation_01/ 3147 /2024

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block and other online tender notices published by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute.

About BBCI

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.

About Tender

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute requests a proposal for the tender for the Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block Located In The 2nd Floor Of Hospital Building Of Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute At Guwahati- 781016, Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: BBCI-TMC/ENG/e-NIT/Toilet Up-gradation_01/ 3147 /2024

Tendering Authority: Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute

Brief: Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block Located In The 2nd Floor Of Hospital Building Of Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute At Guwahati- 781016, Assam.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 12.51 Lacs

EMD: INR 25.02 Thousand

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024

Opening Date: 06-08-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

