BBCI Invites Tender for Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block - BBCI-TMC/ENG/e-NIT/Toilet Up-gradation_01/ 3147 /2024
About BBCI
Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.
About Tender
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute requests a proposal for the tender for the Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block Located In The 2nd Floor Of Hospital Building Of Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute At Guwahati- 781016, Assam.
Tender Details
Reference No: BBCI-TMC/ENG/e-NIT/Toilet Up-gradation_01/ 3147 /2024
Tendering Authority: Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute
Brief: Repair, Renovation And Up-Gradation Of Toilet Block Located In The 2nd Floor Of Hospital Building Of Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute At Guwahati- 781016, Assam.
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 12.51 Lacs
EMD: INR 25.02 Thousand
Key Dates
Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024
Opening Date: 06-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India