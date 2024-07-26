BCPL, Assam Invites Tenders for Concrete Flooring Works In Open Yard - BCPL/C&P/LE24W067SD/03179

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Concrete Flooring Works In Open Yard (8300 M2) At Bcpl, Lepetkata and other online tender notices published by the Brahmaputra Cracker And Polymer Limited, Assam

About BCPL

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited are poised to emerge as a dominant players in the field of Petrochemicals. Situated in Dibrugarh district, amidst lush tea gardens and the mighty river Brahmaputra flowing by the north bank of the town, the Petrochemical Complex is rooted in a history of the state as the project is an outcome of the 1985 Assam Accord, aiming at the socio-economic development of the entire North Eastern Region.

About Tender

Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited request a proposal for the tenders for the Concrete Flooring Works In Open Yard (8300 M2) At Bcpl, Lepetkata.

Tender Details

Reference No: BCPL/C&P/LE24W067SD/03179

Tendering Authority: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited

Brief: Concrete Flooring Works In Open Yard (8300 M2) At Bcpl, Lepetkata

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 07-08-2024

Opening Date: 08-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.