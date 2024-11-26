BRO Invites Tender for Dismantling of Plain or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Gauge Thickness Including or Similar Pattern Roof - GEM/2024/B/5640292

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Dismantling of Plain or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Gauge Thickness Including or Similar Pattern Roof and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Dismantling of Plain or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Gauge Thickness Including or Similar Pattern Roof and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Border Road Organisation.

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Dismantling of Plain or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Gauge Thickness Including or Similar Pattern Roof.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5640292

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: 1) dismantling of plain or corrugated steel sheeting any gauge thickness including or similar pattern roof coverings complete all as specified. sqm 1728, 2) dismantling of wall/ceiling board as in ceiling and lining of and gauge or any thickness including cover fillets all as directed. sqm 2494, 3) supply and fixing pre-painted galvalume aluminum zinc coating gi based corrugated steel sheet 0.50 mm thick of green colour having tensile strength of 550 mpa as in roof covering / cladding to wall fixed with self tapping screws complete all as specified sqm 1728

Quantity: 9187

Description: dismantling - make polycab oblique anchor oblique finolex , pvc wire 2.5sqmm 90 mtr roll make polycab oblique anchor obliquefinolex , pvc wire 4.5 sqmm 90 mtr roll make polycaboblique anchor oblique finolex , led tube light 40 wcomplete set make philips oblique crompton oblique havells, pvc 12 module box with isi mark , pvc 8 module box withisi mark , pvc 6 module box with isi mark , pvc 4 modulebox with isi mark , fan regulator make orient oblique bajajoblique cromption , modular switch make orient obliquebajaj oblique anchor , modular socket 6 amp make orientoblique bajaj oblique anchor , modular socket 15 amp makeorient oblique bajaj oblique anchor , electric pipe 25 mmdia 3 mtr long with isi mark , panasonic led panel light 36w2 ft x 2 ft

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 50.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.50 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 16-12-2024

Opening Date: 16-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence