BRO Invites Tender for Dsgn, Drwg And Constr Of Pmt Brs/Mcbc On Road Mtns Under (P) Sewak In Manipur State - 2024_BRO_666965_1

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the P/L Dsgn, Drwg And Constr Of Pmt Brs/Mcbc On Road Mtns Under (P) Sewak In Manipur State.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_666965_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Dsgn, Drwg And Constr Of Pmt Brs/Mcbc On Road Mtns Under (P) Sewak In Manipur State. Part-A 75 Mtr Br With Steel S/Str At Km 1.310 (Part B) (I-Ii) 35 Mtr Pmt Br With Psc Box Girder At Km 15.92 And Km 18.14 (Iii) 40.80 Mtr Mcbc At Km 10.84

Description: dsgn, drwg and constr of pmt brs/mcbc on road mtns under (p) sewak in manipur state. part-a 75 mtr br with steel s/str at km 1.310 (part b) (i-ii) 35 mtr pmt br with psc box girder at km 15.92 and km 18.14 (iii) 40.80 mtr mcbc at km 10.84 795131 : km 1.31, km 15.92, km 18.14, km 10.84 on mtns rd open tender dte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) sewak(dimapur) - bro

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 18.82 CR.

EMD: INR 12.66 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024

Opening Date: 20-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Project Sewak

Contact Address: HQ CE (P) SEWAK MIDLAND DIMAPUR NAGALAND-797112