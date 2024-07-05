BRO Invites Tender for Execution Contract For Surf Work Prep Of Subgrade In Smb Sr Hr Gsb 15 Cm - 2023_BRO_615329_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Execution Contract For Surf Work Prep Of Subgrade In Smb Sr Hr Gsb 15 Cm and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.
Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Execution Contract For Surf Work Prep Of Subgrade In Smb Sr Hr Gsb 15 Cm.
Reference No: 2023_BRO_615329_2
Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation
Brief: Excution Conttract For Surf Work Prep Of Subgrade In Smb Sr Hr Gsb 15 Cm Ctsb 20 Cm Bet Km 25.00 To Km 35.134 On Migging Tutting Road 761 Brtf Project Brahmank
Description: excution conttract for surf work prep of subgrade in smb sr hr gsb 15 cm ctsb 20 cm bet km 25.00 to km 35.134 on migging tutting road 761 brtf project brahmank 791102 : migging-tuting roadopen tenderdte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) brahmank(pasighat) - bro
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 19.90 CR.
EMD: INR 13.20 Lacs
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 27-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024
Opening Date: 19-07-2024
Site Location
Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Project Brahmank
Contact Address: HQ Chief Engineer Project Brahmank, Pasghat AP