BRO invites tender for providing and laying hmp redy mix bc 30 mm tk comp by pf incl clng of rd - 2024_BRO_677886_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for providing and laying hmp redy mix bc 30 mm tk comp by pf incl clng of rd and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for providing and laying hmp redy mix bc 30 mm tk comp by pf incl clng of rd and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Border Road Organisation.

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the providing and laying hmp redy mix bc 30 mm tk comp by pf incl clng of rd.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_677886_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: p nd l hmp redy mix bc 30 mm tk comp by pf incl clng of rd sur,apply tack coat,corr wk wth bm 75 mm tk comp for re-sur wks km 26 to km 72(nl 5.9km)on chk rd,vars loc km 0 to km 35(nl 26.50km)on dvf rd nd vars loc km12.45 to km37.5 (nl 17.05km)on knvk

Description: p nd l hmp redy mix bc 30 mm tk comp by pf incl clng of rd sur,apply tack coat,corr wk wth bm 75 mm tk comp for re-sur wks km 26 to km 72(nl 5.9km)on chk rd,vars loc km 0 to km 35(nl 26.50km)on dvf rd nd vars loc km12.45 to km37.5 (nl 17.05km)on knvk 796017 : chk road , dvf road and knvk road open tender dte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) phuspak (aizwal) - bro

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 12.43 CR.

EMD: INR 9.47 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 04-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 23-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 23-10-2024

Opening Date: 24-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Project Pushpak

Contact Address: HQ CE (P) Pushpak, CO 99 APO, Zemabawk, Aizawl , Mizoram