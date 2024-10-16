BRO Invites Tender for Providing Hmp of Bitumen Vg-10 Tack Coat with Bitumen Emulsion - 2024_BRO_679485_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Providing Hmp of Bitumen Vg-10 Tack Coat with Bitumen Emulsion and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Providing Hmp of Bitumen Vg-10 Tack Coat with Bitumen Emulsion.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_679485_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: providing hmp of bitumen vg-10 tack coat with bitumen emulsion laying by paver and compaction of bc 30 mm thick/ 40 mm thick incl correction work with dbm 50 mm thick and applying prime coat, thermoplastic paint for surf on existing road in proj bmk

Description: surfacing work on internal roads in 519 sstc and akajan-lekabali road in aor of 44 tf project brahmank 791102 : lekabali open tender dte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) brahmank(pasighat) - bro

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 94.28 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.66 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 04-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-11-2024

Opening Date: 05-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer Project Brahmank

Contact Address: HQ CE (P) Brahmank Ranaghat Pasighat AP