BRO Invites Tender for Scarifying Existing Bt Surface, Providing, Laying Wbm 75 Mm, Sand Blanketing - 2024_BRO_672996_1

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Scarifying Existing Bt Surface, Providing, Laying Wbm 75 Mm, Sand Blanketing.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_672996_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: scarifying existing bt surface, providing, laying wbm 75 mm, sand blanketing, 120 mm thick precast concrete block pavement in m-50, between km 20.000 to 20.405 on road mariani-dessai under 103 rcc 752 brtf project udayak in the state of nagaland

Description: scarifying existing bt surface, providing, laying wbm 75 mm, sand blanketing, 120 mm thick precast concrete block pavement in m-50, between km 20.000 to 20.405 on road mariani-dessai under 103 rcc 752 brtf project udayak in the state of nagaland 931715 : between km 20.000 to 20.405 on road mariani-dessaiopen tender dte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) udayak(doom dooma) - bro

Pre-Qualification Criteria: SCARIFYING EXISTING BT SURFACE, PROVIDING, LAYING WBM 75 MM, SAND BLANKETING, 120 MM THICK PRECAST CONCRETE BLOCK PAVEMENT IN M-50, BETWEEN KM 20.000 TO 20.405 ON ROAD MARIANI-DESSAI UNDER 103 RCC 752 BRTF PROJECT UDAYAK IN THE STATE OF NAGALAND

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 35.74 Lacs

EMD: INR 74.48 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024

Opening Date: 01-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Chief Engineer Project Udayak

Contact Address: HQ CE(P) Udayak, C/o 99 APO, PIN-931715(Doomdooma)