BRO invites tender for stone boulder, s/agg 40 mm and c/s (dry) for irmd works - 2024_BRO_668700_1

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the stone boulder, s/agg 40 mm and c/s (dry) for irmd works.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_668700_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: ss of stone boulder, s/agg 40 mm and c/s (dry) for irmd wks bet km 0.00 to 7.18 on d-r rd under 87 rcc/ 764 tf/ swtk in sikkim state

Description: ss of stone boulder, s/agg 40 mm and c/s (dry) for irmd wks bet km 0.00 to 7.18 on d-r rd under 87 rcc/ 764 tf/ swtk in sikkim state 737107 : from km 0.00 to km 7.18 on dikchu- rangrang roadopen tender dte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) swastik (gangtok) - bro||764tf - swastik (gangtok) - bro

Pre-Qualification Criteria: SS OF STONE BOULDER, S/AGG 40 MM AND C/S (DRY) FOR IRMD WKS BET KM 0.00 TO 7.18 ON D-R RD UNDER 87 RCC/ 764 TF/ SWTK IN SIKKIM STATE

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 14.11 Lacs

EMD: INR 28.23 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 21-09-2024

Opening Date: 23-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): COMMANDER 764 BRTF

Contact Address: HQ 764 BRTF, Happy Villa, Mangal Dhara, Kalimpong, WB- 734301.