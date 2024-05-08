BRO Invites Tender for Supply And Fixing Of Galvenised Ppgi - Dismantling Of Plain Or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Guage Thickness Including Or Similar Pattern Roof - GEM/2024/B/4911954

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply And Fixing Of Galvenised Ppgi - Dismantling Of Plain Or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Guage Thickness Including Or Similar Pattern Roof and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Supply And Fixing Of Galvenised Ppgi - Dismantling Of Plain Or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Guage Thickness Including Or Similar Pattern Roof.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4911954

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Supply And Fixing Of Galvenised Ppgi - Dismantling Of Plain Or Corrugated Steel Sheeting Any Guage Thickness Including Or Similar Pattern Roof Coveringscomplete All As Specified , Supply And Fixing Galvanized Ppgicorrugated Sheet 0pt50 Mm Tk Green Color Of Tensilestrength 550 Mpa As In Roof Covering Cladding To Wall Fixedwith Self Tapping Screws Complete All As Specified , Supplyand Fixing Galvanized Ppgi Plain Sheet 0pt50 Mm Tk Green Color Of Tensile Strength 550 Mpa As In Roof Coveringcladding To Wall Fixed With Self Tapping Screws Complete Allas Specified , Nails D Size , Paint White Make Asian Obliqueberger Oblique Nerolac , Paint Black Make Asian Obliqueberger Oblique Nerolac , Paint Green Make Asian Obliqueberger Oblique Nerolac , Paint Yellow Make Asian Obliqueberger Oblique Nerolac | Quantity | 6501 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: supply and fixing of galvenised ppgi - color of tensile strength 550 mpa as in roof coveringcladding to wall fixed with self tapping screws complete allas specified , nails d size , paint white make asian obliqueberger oblique nerolac , paint black make asian obliqueberger oblique nerolac , paint green make asian obliqueberger oblique nerolac , paint yellow make asian obliqueberger oblique nerolac

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 25.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 75.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 25-05-2024

Opening Date: 25-05-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence