BRO Invites Tender for Supply and Stacking of Stone Aggregates of Various Sizes and Stone Dust in Sikkim - 2024_BRO_642605_1

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Supply and Stacking of Stone Aggregates of Various Sizes and Stone Dust in Sikkim.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_642605_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Ss Of S/Agg Various Sizes And S/Dust At Km 76.00 (Hmp Site) On Rrk Rd For Bc 40 Mm On F-D Rd Bet Km 0.00-7.0 And Bc 30 Mm On K-R Rd Km 2.00-5.30 And S-B-S Rd Km 4.34-5.40 Incl Corr Wks With Dbm 50 Mm Udr 130 Rcc/764 Tf (P) Swtk In Sikkim

Description: ss of s/agg various sizes and s/dust at km 76.00 (hmp site) on rrk rd for bc 40 mm on f-d rd bet km 0.00-7.0 and bc 30 mm on k-r rd km 2.00-5.30 and s-b-s rd km 4.34-5.40 incl corr wks with dbm 50 mm udr 130 rcc/764 tf (p) swtk in sikkim 737131 : at km 76.00 (hmp site) on r-r-k road open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 97.95 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.72 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-03-2024

Opening Date: 09-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Commander 764 BRTF

Contact Address: Office of the Commander 764 BRTF, Happy Villa, Hill Cart Road, Kalimpong, West Bengal