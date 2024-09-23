BRO invites tender for supply and stacking of various sizes stone aggregates between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on Gangtok - 2024_BRO_675371_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for supply and stacking of various sizes stone aggregates between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on Gangtok and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the supply and stacking of various sizes stone aggregates between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on Gangtok.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BRO_675371_1

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: supply and stacking of various sizes stone aggregates between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on gangtok chungthang road for pmt and gsb works and at km 9.00 hmp plant site on lzk road for dbm and bc works between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on gangtok chungthang r

Description: supply and stacking of various sizes stone aggregates between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on gangtok chungthang road for pmt and gsb works and at km 9.00 hmp plant site on lzk road for dbm and bc works between km 90.00 to km 90.778 on gangtok chungthang r 930758 : btw km 90.00 to km 90.778 on gc rd and at km 9.00open tenderdte general border roads organisation||hq ce(p) swastik (gangtok) - bro||758 tf - swastik (gangtok) - bro

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.31 CR.

EMD: INR 2.06 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024

Opening Date: 15-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Commander 758 BRTF

Contact Address: HQ 758 BRTF PIN 930758