BRO Invites Tender for Supply Of Age Psk - Switch Board Plastic 4 X 7 , Switch Board Plastic 4 X 4 - GEM/2024/B/5004430

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Supply Of Age Psk - Switch Board Plastic 4 X 7 , Switch Board Plastic 4 X 4.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5004430

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Supply Of Age Psk - Switch Board Plastic 4 X 7 , Switch Board Plastic 4 X 4 ,Batten Holder Comma Make Havells Oblique Anchor Obliquebajaj , Angle Holder Comma Make Havells Oblique Anchoroblique Bajaj , Flexible Wire 90 Mtr Roll Comma Make Havellsoblique Polycab Oblique Finolex , Bed Switch Comma Makehavells Oblique Anchor Oblique Bajaj , Ss Combined Socket 6amp Comma Make Havells Oblique Anchor Oblique Bajaj , Sscombined Socket 16 Amp Comma Make Havells Obliqueanchor Oblique Bajaj

Description: age psk - hindware oblique jaguar oblique paryware , stop valve 40mm brass make cera oblique hindware oblique jaguaroblique paryware , stop valve 20 mm brass comma makecera oblique hindware oblique jaguar oblique paryware ,stop valve 25 mm brass comma make cera obliquehindware oblique jaguar oblique paryware , stop valve 15mm brass comma make cera oblique hindware obliquejaguar oblique paryware , pvc bend 110 mm comma makefinolex oblique astral oblique supreme

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 8.50 Lacs

EMD: INR 25.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 22-06-2024

Opening Date: 22-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence