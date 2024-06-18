BRO Invites Tender for Supply Of Anticutting Anticlimbing Modular Fencing - Weld Mesh Panels , Omega Clamp With Profile Cover Plate - GEM/2024/B/5054659

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply Of Anticutting Anticlimbing Modular Fencing - Weld Mesh Panels , Omega Clamp With Profile Cover Plate and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Supply Of Anticutting Anticlimbing Modular Fencing - Weld Mesh Panels , Omega Clamp With Profile Cover Plate.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5054659

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Supply Of Anticutting Anticlimbing Modular Fencing - Weld Mesh Panels , Omega Clamp With Profile Cover Plate ,Mushroom Head Bolt Nut With Washer , Ip Binder For Pannelconection , Mushroom Head Nut Bolt With Washer , Fencepost Circular Hollow , Straining Y Arm , Accessories For Fitting Straining Y Arm , Intermediate Y Arm , Fitting Accessories for Intermidiate Y Arm , Anchor Rod 10 Mm Dia 300 Mm Long, Tie Wire , Hog Rings , Eye Bolt , Punched Tape Concertina coil Bundle , Galvanised Steel Barbed Wire | Quantity | 124907 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description: anti cutting anticlimbing modular fencing - straining y arm , intermediate y arm , fitting accessoriesfor intermidiate y arm , anchor rod 10 mm dia 300 mm long, tie wire , hog rings , eye bolt , punched tape concertinacoil bundle , galvanised steel barbed wire

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.56 CR.

EMD: INR 16.67 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 06-07-2024

Opening Date: 06-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence