BRO Invites Tender for supply of - precast concrete blocks for paving as per is 15658 | quantity | 40425 - msme exemption - GEM/2024/B/5289577

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for supply of - precast concrete blocks for paving as per is 15658 | quantity | 40425 - msme exemption and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for supply of - precast concrete blocks for paving as per is 15658 | quantity | 40425 - msme exemption and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Border Road Organisation.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance.
Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for supply of - precast concrete blocks for paving as per is 15658 | quantity | 40425 - msme exemption.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5289577
Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation
Brief: supply of - precast concrete blocks for paving as per is 15658 | quantity | 40425 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | no
Quantity: 40425
Description: precast concrete blocks for paving as per is 15658
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 33.90 Lacs
EMD: INR 33.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024
Opening Date: 02-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence