BRO Invites Tender for Supply of - Readymade Bituminous Pothhole Patching Mix in Arunachal Pradesh - GEM/2024/B/4556108

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply of - Readymade Bituminous Pothhole Patching Mix in Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Border Road Organisation

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Supply of - Readymade Bituminous Pothhole Patching Mix in Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Border Road Organisation.

About BRO

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a road construction executive force in India that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces. BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas and friendly neighboring countries. This includes infrastructure operations in 19 states and three union territories (including Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, BRO had constructed over 50,000 kilometres (31,000 mi) of roads, over 450 permanent bridges with a total length of over 44,000 metres (27 mi) length and 19 airfields in strategic locations. BRO is also tasked with maintaining this infrastructure including operations such as snow clearance

About Tender

Border Road Organisation requests a proposal for the Tenders for Supply of - Readymade Bituminous Pothhole Patching Mix in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/4556108

Tendering Authority: Border Road Organisation

Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of - Readymade Bituminous Pothhole Patching Mix As Per Is 217cutback Bitumen, Is 14982 Anti - Stripping Agent | Quantity | 1000 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description:readymade bituminous pothhole patching mix as per is 217cutback bitumen, is 14982 anti - stripping agent

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Document Fee: INR

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 19-02-2024

Opening Date: 19-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Defence Department of Defence