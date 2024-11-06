BSF Invites Tender for Corrigendum: Supply of Expendable Items - Acid 500 ml, Broom Phool, Bleaching Powder 500gm , Colinspray 500ml - GEM/2024/B/5497485

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Corrigendum : Supply of Expendable Items - Acid 500 ml, Broom Phool, Bleaching Powder 500gm , Colinspray 500ml and other online tender notices published by the Border Security Force.

About BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) is India's border guarding organisation on its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, and was raised in the wake of the 1965 war on December 1 1965, "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for matters connected there with". It has various active roles during an outbreak of war. It is the only CAPF to have a Water Wing, Air Wing and an Artillery Regiment. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The BSF has its own small force of officers or "Cadre". However, its head, designated as a Director-General (DG), has been an Indian Police Service officer since its establishment. The BSF has grown exponentially from 25 battalions in 1965, to 192 battalions with a sanctioned strength of 270,363 personnel including an expanding air wing, Marine wing, an artillery regiment, and specialized units. It currently stands as the world's largest and powerful border guarding force. BSF has been termed the First Line of Defence of Indian territories.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the Tender for Corrigendum : Supply of Expendable Items - Acid 500 ml, Broom Phool, Bleaching Powder 500gm , Colinspray 500ml.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5497485

Tendering Authority: Border Security Force

Brief: corrigendum : supply of expendable items acid 500ml, broom phool, bleaching powder 500gm , colinspray 500ml, odonil room freshener240ml , dettol soap110gm , dettol liquid 110ml , dettol hand wash refile185ml , phynil 1ltr , harpic 500 ml , nepthanil ball , odonil 50 gm , eveready penil cell aa , eveready penil cell aaa ,washing powder 500 gm , surf excel bar 250 gm , floorpouch big size , metal polish 100 ml , geru , lime powder ,zero watt bulb red green , aerosol gas can 220 gm | quantity | 961 - msme exemption | yes - startup exemption | yes

Quantity: 961

Description: expendable items - 50 gm , eveready penil cell aa , eveready penil cell aaa ,washing powder 500 gm , surf excel bar 250 gm , floorpouch big size , metal polish 100 ml , geru , lime powder ,zero watt bulb red green , aerosol gas can 220 gm

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.00 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 12-11-2024

Opening Date: 12-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tura, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Home Affairs Central Armed Police Forces