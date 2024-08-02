BSNL Invites Tender for E-Tender for Construction of Adss 24f Optical Fiber (ofc) - 2024_BSNL_203203_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the E-Tender for Construction of Adss 24f Optical Fiber (ofc) and other online tender notices published by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

About BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (d/b/a BSNL) is a central public sector undertaking headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was incorporated on 1 October 2000 by the Government of India. Its top official is designated as Chairman and Managing Director who is a central government civil servant of the Indian Communication Finance Service cadre or a central government engineer of the Indian Telecommunications Service cadre. It provides mobile voice and internet services through its nationwide telecommunications network across India.

About Tender

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited requests a proposal for the Tender For the

e-tender for construction of adss 24f optical fiber (ofc) route including supply, erection and fixing of poles 7m/ 8m with stay arrangement slinging / laying of adss including fixing of accessories on pole for providing end link extended from dnl fib

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BSNL_203203_1

Tendering Authority: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

Brief: e-tender for construction of adss 24f optical fiber (ofc) route including supply, erection and fixing of poles 7m/ 8m with stay arrangement slinging / laying of adss including fixing of accessories on pole for providing end link extended from dnl fib

Description: construction of adss 24f optical fiber (ofc) route including supply, erection and fixing of polesfor providing end link extended from dnl fiber from seling to champhai in mizoram ba 796001 : mizoram ba

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 38.93 Lacs

EMD: INR 77.85 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 590.00

Contact: +91-93274 94799

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-08-2024

Opening Date: 14-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM, NE-1 Circle, Shillong

Contact Address: Room No-307, II nd floor, O/o CGM, NE-1 Circle, BSNL, SHillong-793001

