BTC Invites Tender for Const of road with e/f and s/g from mazbat-balemu road to dimachanga sonajuli village- 2024_BoTC_38513_1

About BTC

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of The Constitution of India according to the Memorandum of Settlement between Bodoland Liberation Tiger Force (BLTF) and Government of India and Assam. The BTC has 40 elected members and an additional six members that are appointed by the Governor of Assam. The area under the BTC jurisdiction is officially called the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). The region falls within the geographical map of the least developed region in India. The agro-based economy is the only source of livelihood of the people. Industrialisation and other employment opportunities are scant. The Bodoland Territorial Council is headed by a Speaker and the executive committee is chaired by a Chief Executive Member, currently Pramod Boro.

About Tender

Bodoland Territorial Council requests a proposal for the tenders for the Const of road with e/f and s/g from mazbat-balemu road to dimachanga sonajuli village

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BoTC_38513_1

Tendering Authority: Bodoland Territorial Council

Brief: const of road with e/f and s/g from mazbat-balemu road to dimachanga sonajuli village 1 nos. slab culvert under 15th fc untied grant (2nd installment) for the year 20232-23 during 2024-25.

Description: const of road with e/f and s/g from mazbat-balemu road to dimachanga sonajuli village 1 nos. slab culvert under 15th fc untied grant (2nd installment) for the year 20232-23 during 2024-25. 784507 : mazbat udalguri

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer to Bid Document

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 35.65 Lacs

EMD: INR 71.29 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 720.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 06-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-09-2024

Opening Date: 07-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Darrang, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director PNRD BTC Kokrajhar

Contact Address: Director PNRD BTC Kokrajhar

