BTC Invites Tender for Distribution of Lunch Box to the Plantation Labourers - 2024_BoTC_38707_1

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of The Constitution of India according to the Memorandum of Settlement between Bodoland Liberation Tiger Force (BLTF) and Government of India and Assam. The BTC has 40 elected members and an additional six members that are appointed by the Governor of Assam. The area under the BTC jurisdiction is officially called the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). The region falls within the geographical map of the least developed region in India. The agro-based economy is the only source of livelihood of the people. Industrialisation and other employment opportunities are scant. The Bodoland Territorial Council is headed by a Speaker and the executive committee is chaired by a Chief Executive Member, currently Pramod Boro.
Bodoland Territorial Council requests a proposal for the tenders for the
distribution of lunch box to the plantation labourers (tea garden) in btr including branding for the financial year 2024-25
Reference No: 2024_BoTC_38707_1
Tendering Authority: Bodoland Territorial Council
Description: distribution of lunch box to the plantation labourers (tea garden) in btr 783370 : kokrajhar
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.50 CR.
EMD: INR 5.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 5.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-09-2024
Opening Date: 19-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Labour Officer cum CHD,Labour Welfare Depa
Contact Address: O/o the Labour Officer cum CHD,Labour Welfare Department,BTC, Kokrajhar