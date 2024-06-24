BVFCL Invites Tender for Repair Of Ceiling, Roof - 2024_BVFCL_199107_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repair Of Ceiling, Roof And Other Associated Work and other online tender notices published by the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited.
The Namrup Fertilizer Complex was renamed as Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited after bi-furcation from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited from 01/04/02. It is located on the bank of dilli river in the south-western border of Dibrugarh District in Assam. It is the first factory in India, who use natural gas as basic raw material for producing nitrogenous fertilizer.
The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) requests a proposal for the Repair Of Ceiling, Roof And Other Associated Work In Bvfcl Factory Canteen.
Reference No: 2024_BVFCL_199107_1
Tendering Authority: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited
Brief: Repair Of Ceiling, Roof And Other Associated Work In Bvfcl Factory Canteen.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 10.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 22-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024
Opening Date: 13-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Namrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): S.P. Changmai
Contact Address: BVFCL Namrup Assam