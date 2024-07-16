CAU Invites Tender for Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse - 2024_CAU_816325_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse and other online tender notices published by the Central Agricultural University
The Central Agricultural University was established by an act of Parliament, the Central Agricultural University Act 1992 (No.40 of 1992). The Act came into effect on 26 January 1993 with the issue of necessary notification by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India. The university became functional with the joining of the first vice-chancellor on 13 September 1993.
The Central Agricultural University(CAU) requests a proposal for the Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse.
Reference No: 2024_CAU_816325_1
Tendering Authority: Central Agricultural University
Brief: Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse
Description: repairing work of old polyhouse 791102 : college of horticulture and forestry pasighat
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 7.00 Lacs
EMD: INR 14.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-07-2024
Opening Date: 27-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): DEAN, CHF, PASIGHAT
Contact Address: COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURE AND FORESTRY PASIGHAT