CAU Invites Tender for Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse - 2024_CAU_816325_1

About CAU

The Central Agricultural University was established by an act of Parliament, the Central Agricultural University Act 1992 (No.40 of 1992). The Act came into effect on 26 January 1993 with the issue of necessary notification by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India. The university became functional with the joining of the first vice-chancellor on 13 September 1993.

About Tender

The Central Agricultural University(CAU) requests a proposal for the Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CAU_816325_1

Tendering Authority: Central Agricultural University

Brief: Repairing Work Of Old Polyhouse

Description: repairing work of old polyhouse 791102 : college of horticulture and forestry pasighat

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 7.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 14.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-07-2024

Opening Date: 27-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DEAN, CHF, PASIGHAT

Contact Address: COLLEGE OF HORTICULTURE AND FORESTRY PASIGHAT

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.