CPWD Invites Tender for extra ordinary repair of ibb roads in state of Assam in the stretches id ibbr 84 - 01/CE/IBBZ-II/SE/BFC-I/EE/BFD-I/2024-25

About CPWD

CPWD stands for Central Public Works Department. It is a government agency in India that is responsible for the construction and maintenance of public buildings and infrastructure, such as government offices, hospitals, schools, residential quarters, and roads. CPWD was established in July 1854 and is headquartered in New Delhi. It has regional offices and field units across the country.

The functions of CPWD include planning, designing, and executing construction projects for various central government departments and agencies. It is also responsible for the maintenance and renovation of government buildings and infrastructure. CPWD works closely with other government agencies to ensure that public buildings and infrastructure are built and maintained to the highest standards of quality and safety. Additionally, CPWD also provides consultancy services to other government departments and agencies in the areas of architecture, engineering, and project management.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department requests a Tender for extra ordinary repair of ibb roads in state of Assam in the stretches id ibbr 84.

Tender Details

Reference No: 01/CE/IBBZ-II/SE/BFC-I/EE/BFD-I/2024-25

Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department

Brief: extra ordinary repair of ibb roads in state of assam in the stretches id ibbr 84 in between bp no.1338 to bp no.1357 27.426 km id ibbr 85 in between bp no.1357 to bp no.1384 7.50 km and id ibbr 86 in between bp no.1384 to bp no.1800 3r1 25.031 km total length 59.957 km

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 32.80 CR.

EMD: INR 42.80 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 13-08-2024

Opening Date: 13-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Assam, India