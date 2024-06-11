CPWD Invites Tender for Repair & Maintenance Of Office Building (01 No.) Near To Working Shed At Icar-Cith - 01/TZCD/2024-25/Tezpur

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repair & Maintenance Of Office Building (01 No.) Near To Working Shed At Icar-Cith and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department
Central Public Works Department requests a Tender for Repair & Maintenance Of Office Building (01 No.) Near To Working Shed At Icar-Cith.
Reference No: 01/TZCD/2024-25/Tezpur
Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department
Brief: Repair & Maintenance Of Office Building (01 No.) Near To Working Shed At Icar-Cith, Regional Station, Dirang (Arunachal Pradesh).
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 45.26 Lacs
EMD: INR 90.53 Thousand
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 14-06-2024
Opening Date: 14-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, India