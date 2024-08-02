CPWD Invites Tender for supply installation and commission of campus network components for icmr hengerabari data security firewall - GEM/2024/B/5227879

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for supply installation and commission of campus networkcomponents for icmr hengerabari data security firewall and other online tender notices published by the Central Public Works Department

About CPWD

CPWD stands for Central Public Works Department. It is a government agency in India that is responsible for the construction and maintenance of public buildings and infrastructure, such as government offices, hospitals, schools, residential quarters, and roads. CPWD was established in July 1854 and is headquartered in New Delhi. It has regional offices and field units across the country.

The functions of CPWD include planning, designing, and executing construction projects for various central government departments and agencies. It is also responsible for the maintenance and renovation of government buildings and infrastructure. CPWD works closely with other government agencies to ensure that public buildings and infrastructure are built and maintained to the highest standards of quality and safety. Additionally, CPWD also provides consultancy services to other government departments and agencies in the areas of architecture, engineering, and project management.

About Tender

Central Public Works Department requests a Tender for supply installation and commission of campus networkcomponents for icmr hengerabari data security firewall.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5227879

Tendering Authority: Central Public Works Department

Brief: supply installation and commission of campus network components for icmr hengerabari data security firewall , layer 3 aggregator switch , poe distribution switch , non-poe access switch , poe access switch , access point with integrated antenna , 27 u rack , 9 u rack , cat6 io with faceplate with gi modular pvc , utp cat 6 lan cable , cat 6 utp patch cord - 1 meter , cat 6 utp patch cord - 2 meter , cat 6 utp patch cord - 3 meter , cat6 patch panel , 6 core fiber optic outdoor cable , 6 or 12 core fiber patch panel , lc sc fiber patch cord - 2 meter , pvc conduit , dlp u pvc , ip pbx , ip phone , nvr , ip bullet camera , ip dome camera , ir ptz camera , 65 inch 4 k uhd screen , 45 inch uhd screen - quantity | 4168 - msme exemption | no - startup exemption | yes Quantity 4168

Description: supply installation and commission of campus network components for icmr hengerabari - patch cord - 2 meter , cat 6 utp patch cord - 3 meter , cat6 patch panel , 6 core fiber optic outdoor cable , 6 or 12 corefiber patch panel , lc sc fiber patch cord - 2 meter , pvc conduit , dlp u pvc , ip pbx , ip phone , nvr , ip bulletcamera , ip dome camera , ir ptz camera , 65 inch 4 kuhd screen , 45 inch uhd screen

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 69.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 2.07 Lacs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024

Opening Date: 20-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Central Public Works Department