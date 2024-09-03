CRPF invites tenders for repair/ maintenance and exterior/interior painting of gs sheet, tiles work - 2024_CRPF_823777_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the repair/ maintenance and exterior/interior painting of gs sheet, tiles work and other online tender notices published by the Central Reserve Police Force

About CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is India's largest Central Armed Police Force. It functions under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Government of India. The CRPF's primary role lies in assisting the State/Union Territories in police operations to maintain law and order and counter insurgency. It came into existence as the Crown Representative's Police on 27 July 1939. After Indian Independence, it became the Central Reserve Police Force on enactment of the CRPF Act on 28 December 1949.

About Tender

Central Reserve Police Force requests a proposal for the tenders for the repair/ maintenance and exterior/interior painting of gs sheet, tiles work.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CRPF_823777_1

Tendering Authority: Central Reserve Police Force

Brief: repair/maintenance and exterior/interior painting, repairing/replacement of gs sheet, tiles works of mt park at gc khatkhati, assam

Description: repair/maintenance and exterior/interior painting, repairing/replacement of gs sheet, tiles works of mt park at gc khatkhati, assam 782480 : gc crpf khatkhati, assamopen tender dg,crpf,mha||central zone,crpf,mha||central zone hqrs,crpf,mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender enquiry

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 12.85 Lacs

EMD: INR 25.69 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-09-2024

Opening Date: 09-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Commandant (Engineer)

Contact Address: CONTRACT CELL, NE ZONE HQR, CRPF, GUWAHATI, ASSAM, PIN-781023