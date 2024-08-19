Department Of Fisheries Invites Tender for Construction of Single Storied Pisciculture Knowledge Centre at Jirania - 2024_FISH_51445_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Single Storied Pisciculture Knowledge Centre at Jirania, West Tripura other online tender notices published by the Department Of Fisheries.
Department Of Fisheries requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction of Single Storied Pisciculture Knowledge Centre at Jirania, West Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_FISH_51445_1
Tendering Authority: Department Of Fisheries
Brief: Construction of Single Storied Pisciculture Knowledge Centre at Jirania, West Tripura
Description: construction of single storied pisciculture knowledge centre at jirania, west tripura 799035 : jirania
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 71.18 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.42 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 31-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 31-08-2024
Opening Date: 31-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer(FY)
Contact Address: Directorate of Fisheries, Gurkhabasti, Agartala