Department Of Fisheries Invites Tender for Maintenance Of F.A Circle Office - 2024_FISH_49832_1

About Department Of Fisheries

Department of Fisheries is a Bangladesh government department under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock responsible for regulating the fisheries industry in Bangladesh. Kh. Mahbubul Haque is the Director General of the Department of Fisheries.

About Tender

Department Of Fisheries requests a proposal for the tender for the Maintenance Of F.A Circle Office, Kalacherra Under Mohanpur Sub-Division.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_FISH_49832_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Fisheries

Brief: Maintenance Of F.A Circle Office, Kalacherra Under Mohanpur Sub-Division

Description: maintenance of f.a circle office, kalacherra under mohanpur sub-division 799211 : kalacherra under mohanpur sub-division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 5.93 Lacs

EMD: INR 11.86 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-07-2024

Opening Date: 05-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer(FY

Contact Address: Directorate of Fisheries, Gurkhabasti, Agartala

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

