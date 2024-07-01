DoT Invites Tender for Development, Operation And Management Contract - 2024_DOT_37790_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Development, Operation And Management Contract For Running The Log Hut Complex At Kuthori, Kaziranga and other online tender notices published by the Department Of Tourism.

About DoT

Assam's Tourism Department was established in the year 1958. It has come a long way since it's humble beginning and today Tourism in the state has gained universal acceptance as a potent engine for comprehensive socio-economic development.

About Tender

Department Of Tourism requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Development, Operation And Management Contract For Running The Log Hut Complex At Kuthori, Kaziranga.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_DOT_37790_1

Tendering Authority: Department Of Tourism

Brief: Development, Operation And Management Contract For Running The Log Hut Complex At Kuthori, Kaziranga

Description: development, operation and management contract for running the log hut complex at kuthori, kaziranga 782136 : kuthori, kaziranga

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 80.00 Thousand

EMD: INR 19.20 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 28-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 11-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 01-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 11-07-2024

Opening Date: 12-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, ATDC Ltd.

Contact Address: Office of the Managing Director, ATDC Ltd., Paltanbazar, Guwahati-8

